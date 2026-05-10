Post-Recapitalisation: CBN Tightens Governance As Banks Reposition For Stronger Growth

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The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has signaled a tougher regulatory stance on lenders following the completion of a sweeping recapitalisation exercise, as it moves to reinforce corporate governance, restore investor confidence and safeguard financial system stability. Commercial banks which raised N4.65tn from the exercise are equally repositioning their operations to play key roles in business and economic development. For many stakeholders, the recapitalisation exercise remains strategically imperative in achieving CBN’s determination to build resilience and reposition banks to support sustainable economic growth.

The Nigeria banking industry has moved from capital raising to strengthening governance structures.

This new move ensures that raised funds are channeled to productive sectors that will create jobs and enhance economic growth.

This new defining phase is also to reposition raised funds for deployment in areas that will stimulate growth, stability and economic transformation.

With a combined N4.65tn injected into the system within two years, Nigerian banks have emerged from the exercise with significantly stronger capital buffers, improved resilience, and enhanced capacity to take on larger and more complex financial transactions.

Even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the recently held Spring Meetings in Washington, recognised the strategic importance of Nigeria’s recently concluded bank recapitalisation exercise, stating that the programme is already yielding positive results.

The Fund noted that the exercise was a timely and appropriate policy decision, particularly against the backdrop of persistent volatility in global oil supply.

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According to the IMF, such uncertainties in the global economy made it essential for financial institutions to maintain strong capital buffers capable of absorbing shocks during periods of stress. It explained that a well-capitalised banking system enhances the capacity of banks to support monetary policy objectives, including inflation control, while also sustaining economic growth projections over the medium term.

The Fund further indicated that Nigeria’s strengthened banking sector is now better positioned to support its two-year growth outlook, with the IMF projecting steady expansion and improved macroeconomic stability. It added that the recapitalisation has reinforced confidence in the country’s financial system and created a stronger foundation for economic resilience.

The Washington-based institution also noted that the increased capital buffers are already playing a vital role in shielding the financial system from external shocks. It emphasised that maintaining strong fiscal positions remains critical for emerging economies seeking to navigate volatile global capital flows and reduce exposure to sudden market disruptions, especially amid ongoing oil price fluctuations linked to the Middle East crisis.

Speaking during the presentation of the Global Financial Stability Report at the meetings, the IMF Financial Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department, Tobias Adrian, stated that the benefits of recapitalisation become most evident during periods of economic stress.

He said, “Concerning bank recapitalisation, it is in times of stress where the value of bank capital really comes to the fore. So, what we are aiming at for global financial stability is a banking sector that is capitalised against adverse shocks.”

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Adrian further noted that the capital raised by Nigerian banks would be particularly valuable in safeguarding the financial system during turbulent periods, as it strengthens their ability to withstand external pressures.

He said: “Of course, it’s in times of stress where the value of bank capital really comes to the fore, right? So, what we are aiming for is a banking sector that is capitalised against adverse shocks. So yes, bank recapitalisations are very welcome and are paying off, particularly in times of stress.”

No doubt, the reform, driven by the CBN under Olayemi Cardoso, has effectively redefined the scale at which banks are expected to operate, aligning the financial system with the country’s ambition of building a $1tn economy.

The recapitalisation thresholds—N500bn for international banks, N200bn for national banks, and N50bn for regional players—have fundamentally altered the competitive landscape. Banks that once operated comfortably with relatively modest capital bases have now been compelled to rethink their strategies, strengthen governance structures, and reposition for a more demanding operating environment.

Post-recapitalisation, the Nigerian banking sector is no longer defined by survival or compliance, but by capacity and opportunity. The immediate impact is evident in improved Capital Adequacy Ratios across the industry, with most institutions now operating above global Basel benchmarks. This stronger capital position enhances the ability of banks to absorb shocks, manage risks more effectively, and extend credit with greater confidence.

Equally important is the restoration of trust. For depositors and investors, a well-capitalised banking system provides reassurance that financial institutions are stable, secure, and capable of safeguarding funds. This renewed confidence is critical, as it encourages savings mobilisation—the foundation upon which banks perform their core function of financial intermediation.

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The real significance of recapitalisation, however, lies in what comes next. With stronger balance sheets, banks are now better positioned to finance sectors that have long been underserved. Infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) all stand to benefit from increased access to credit. These sectors are central to Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda, and their growth is essential for job creation and long-term development.

Tightening Governance Grip

Speaking at the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria’s induction ceremony in Lagos on, Olayemi Cardoso, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), represented by Olubukola Akinwunmi, director of Banking Supervision, said the focus has now shifted from raising capital to enforcing discipline across bank boards and management.

He described the recapitalisation as a “strategic imperative” rather than a routine regulatory requirement, aimed at strengthening resilience and positioning banks to support sustainable economic growth. But he stressed that stronger balance sheets must now be matched by stricter governance standards.

“The role of directors becomes even more critical in this new phase,” he said. “Stewardship must now be exercised with sharper focus on consolidation, confidence and stability.”

The remarks underscore a broader pivot by the apex bank toward tighter oversight after a period marked by governance failures and regulatory interventions.

In January 2024, the Central Bank dissolved the boards and management of three banks over serious breaches, reinforcing its willingness to act decisively where oversight lapses threaten financial stability.

That stance has been followed by a wave of new rules targeting boardroom conduct and accountability. Among them is a directive requiring systemically important banks to secure regulatory approval for incoming chief executives at least six months before a transition, and to announce successors three months ahead, measures designed to prevent leadership vacuums.

The CBN has also moved to curb insider abuses through stricter limits on related-party lending, while reinforcing expectations on transparency, board independence, and disclosure of financial and governance information.

“These measures are not punitive,” Cardoso said. “They are enabling, providing directors with the framework to exercise stewardship with discipline, foresight and confidence.”

A key plank of the post-recapitalisation framework is the introduction of risk-based capital requirements, which tie banks’ capital levels more closely to the risks they take. The shift marks a departure from earlier regulatory forbearance and signals a more rules-based approach to supervision.

Under the new regime, directors are expected to take greater responsibility for aligning capital planning with risk exposure, strengthening oversight of credit, market and operational risks, and ensuring compliance without reliance on regulatory leniency.

The Central Bank said the move embeds risk awareness into strategic decision-making and is intended to ensure that recapitalisation translates into genuine financial system stability rather than simply larger balance sheets.

Beyond capital and risk, regulators are placing increasing emphasis on governance structures, including annual board evaluations, succession planning, and “fit and proper” criteria for directors. These measures are designed to ensure that only individuals with the required integrity, competence and financial soundness oversee financial institutions.

The renewed focus comes as Nigeria’s banking sector navigates a more complex operating environment marked by economic reforms, technological disruption and evolving customer expectations. Regulators say this requires more active and accountable boards capable of balancing profitability with long-term sustainability.

Cardoso said directors must move beyond passive oversight to become “active stewards,” guiding institutions through economic cycles while maintaining ethical standards and protecting stakeholder interests.

He also signalled that the Central Bank sees board members as critical partners in translating reforms into tangible outcomes for the economy, particularly in rebuilding trust in the financial system.

“As directors, your responsibilities extend beyond boardrooms,” he said. “The choices you make will shape the future of Nigeria’s economy.”

The CBN’s post-recapitalisation push is expected to reverberate beyond the banking sector, raising governance standards across corporate Nigeria as stricter rules on disclosure, accountability and risk management take hold.

With capital now bolstered, regulators appear determined to ensure that governance failures that triggered past banking crises are not repeated, even as they push lenders to play a stronger role in supporting economic growth.

For industry observers, the Nigerian banking sector has demonstrated that it can undergo major structural reforms without triggering systemic shocks—a testament to both regulatory discipline and market maturity.

Looking ahead, the focus is increasingly shifting towards impact. Analysts and stakeholders are emphasising the need for banks to translate their enhanced capacity into tangible economic outcomes. This includes increased lending to productive sectors, support for entrepreneurship, and financing for long-term projects that can drive industrialisation.

There is also a growing expectation that banks will play a more active role in regional and global markets. With stronger capital bases, Nigerian financial institutions are better positioned to participate in cross-border trade, support businesses under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and attract foreign investment.

At the same time, customers are anticipating a more responsive and innovative banking experience. Improved capital should enable banks to invest in technology, enhance service delivery, and reduce the cost of financial services. Faster dispute resolution, more flexible products, and greater accessibility are among the benefits expected in this new phase.

However, experts caution that the journey is far from complete. The ultimate success of recapitalisation will depend on how effectively banks deploy their capital to support the real economy. As noted by analysts, stronger balance sheets must translate into increased investment, job creation, and improved living standards.

There is also the need to address structural constraints that could limit the impact of the reform. Issues such as high interest rates, policy uncertainty, and infrastructure deficits continue to pose challenges to credit expansion. Addressing these factors will require coordinated efforts between monetary and fiscal authorities.

Nonetheless, the outlook remains positive. The recapitalised banking system provides a solid foundation for growth, offering the financial strength needed to support Nigeria’s economic ambitions. With improved governance, enhanced risk management, and renewed investor confidence, the sector is better equipped to navigate both domestic and global uncertainties.

In many ways, this moment represents a reset for Nigerian banking—a transition from a period of cautious consolidation to one of proactive expansion and strategic impact. The industry is no longer just a custodian of deposits; it is a catalyst for growth, innovation, and development.

As banks begin to deploy their strengthened capital, the true benefits of recapitalisation will become more visible across the economy. Businesses will gain access to funding, industries will expand, and new opportunities will emerge. For individuals, this could mean better access to credit, improved financial services, and enhanced economic prospects.

Nigeria’s banking sector now stands at a critical juncture. The recapitalisation exercise has laid the groundwork, but the next phase will determine its legacy. If effectively harnessed, this renewed financial strength could drive a virtuous cycle of growth—one where stronger banks lead to stronger businesses, and ultimately, a stronger economy.

ENDS