Kano Approves N265m Support Package For 2026 Hajj Pilgrims

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The Kano State Government has approved a N265 million support package for intending pilgrims participating in the 2026 Hajj exercise from the state.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf announced the intervention during the annual Hajj practical demonstration exercise held on Sunday, saying the gesture was aimed at supporting pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Murtala Sule Garo, the governor disclosed that each of the 3,620 pilgrims registered under the state pilgrims welfare board would receive 200 Saudi Riyals as financial support to ease their spiritual exercise.

The deputy governor urged the intending pilgrims to prepare themselves spiritually and mentally for the pilgrimage, describing Hajj as a sacred obligation that requires discipline, patience and devotion.

According to him, the practical demonstration exercise was designed to guide pilgrims on the step-by-step activities involved in the Hajj rites and help them understand the proper procedures before arriving in the holy land.

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He advised the pilgrims to strictly adhere to the teachings and orientation provided by Islamic scholars and officials to ensure a successful pilgrimage.

“Your journey to Saudi Arabia is not a mere journey. It is a step-by-step exercise that requires adequate knowledge, discipline, patience and sincere devotion to Allah,” Garo said.

He also appealed to the pilgrims to use the opportunity of the pilgrimage to pray for peace, stability and progress in Nigeria and Kano State, as well as for the success of the present administration.

The deputy governor commended officials of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board for their efforts in coordinating preparations for the pilgrimage, including medical screening, orientation and travel arrangements.

Earlier, the Director-General of the board, Abubakar Ibrahim Matawalle, said preparations for the inaugural flight scheduled for May 14 had been completed.

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He disclosed that visas had already been secured for all registered pilgrims and officials, while medical inoculations and distribution of travel materials had also been concluded ahead of departure.

Matawalle cautioned pilgrims against carrying prohibited items in their luggage and urged them to comply strictly with flight schedules and travel regulations.

He also confirmed that the Basic Travel Allowance for pilgrims was ready for disbursement.

The Zonal Coordinator of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria overseeing Kano, Kaduna and Katsina states, Umar Muhammad, advised intending pilgrims to avoid any conduct capable of tarnishing the image of Kano State or Nigeria while in Saudi Arabia.

He also urged them to be cautious in handling foreign exchange transactions and remain vigilant against fraudsters targeting pilgrims.

The event featured practical demonstrations of key Hajj rites expected to be performed in Makkah, Mina, Arafah, Muzdalifah and Jamarat.