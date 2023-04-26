Gunmen Abduct 29 From Abuja Village

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Gunmen have reportedly abducted no fewer than 29 villagers in the Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The victims comprising men, housewives and children, were abducted in the middle of Tuesday night from Yewuti village; the hometown of the immediate past vice chairman of Kwali Area Council, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti.

According to Daily Trust, two housewives, Mrs Zainab Umar and Mrs Aisha Zubairu, escaped from their abductors while being led into the bush.

The report added that those kidnapped include Idris Mohammed, Abdullahi Zubairu, Sani S. Magani, Peter Modu, Ibrahim Mamman, Yellow Abdulrasheed, Musa Suleiman, Simbiya Ishaku, Sumaiya Ibrahim, Muktari Yunusa and Mohammed Yeluwa and Rahmat Shagari.

Others are Sumaiya Abubakar Yelwa, Mohammed Yelwa, Maimuna Muhammad, Hussaini Ya Nda Agyana, Hamza Ibrahim, Lantana Yunusa, Nabila Agyana, Rufai Salihu, Nafisa Aminu, Kasimu Adamu, Abako Adamu, Abdulyakin Aliyu, Lukman Aliyu, Rahina Audu, Abdulrazak Usman, Sadiya Usman, Darius Samuel and Japheth Osu.

The gunmen reportedly raided eight houses and whisked away the residents into the bush.

It added that the immediate vice chairman of the council, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti, confirmed the incident, claiming that his younger brother, Idris; two of his elder brothers’ wives and a child were among the victims.