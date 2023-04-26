Sudan Crisis: Nigerian Students Queue Up For Transportation To Egypt (PHOTOS)

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian students are seen queuing up to board buses provided by the federal government to take them out of war-torn Sudan to Egypt from where they will be evacuated to Nigeria.

The chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, shared photos of the students as they boarded the buses.

“As our students in Sudan queued up orderly to board their buses to Egypt enroute to Nigeria, supervised by Nigerian mission officials in Sudan. Let’s remember them in our prayers as they journey home. War is a terrible thing!!,” she tweeted.

There are about 5,500 Nigerians stranded in the country where Government forces and paramilitary groups are fighting.

According to Nigerian diplomats in Sudan, they will be airlifted to Nigeria from Egypt.

The federal government had released N150 million to hire 40 buses to move Nigerians to Egypt.

