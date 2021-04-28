Gunmen Abduct Lady inside Port Harcourt Supermarket

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Gunmen have reportedly abducted a lady shopping at a supermarket located at Y-Junction around Toni Okocha in Rumuigbo axis of Port Harcourt.

An eyewitness told THE WHISTLER that they also made away with cash belonging to the supermarket.

POS operators in the plaza were not spared as they were robbed of cash, phones and laptops

The incident, according to the eyewitness, happened on Wednesday afternoon at about 12:05Pm.

The source stated:

“Her driver drove her in a Venza to the premises and she went into the supermarket to buy some items when the boys drove down there in a Camry and picked her and robbed same supermarket and POS operators in the plaza.

” Police operatives did not showed up and the abductors shot sporadically into the air and people had to hide for their lives.”

Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, when contacted by THE WHISTLER, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident.