Bandits Attack Edo Senator’s Convoy, Police Escorts Hospitalized

35 SHARES Share Tweet

Senator Clifford Ordia, the lawmaker representing Edo Central in the Senate was attacked twice on Monday by suspected bandits along Okenne-Lokoja and Lokoja-Abaji roads.

Ordia, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Local and Foreign Debts, told newsmen that he escaped death by the whiskers.

According to him, the daredevil suspects opened fire on his convoy on his way to Abuja from his hometown in Edo State.

He said during the exchange of fire between the criminals and security officers attached to him, three policemen sustained gunshot wounds.

He revealed that one of the wounded policemen is in a critical condition but responding to treatment in a hospital in Lokoja.

The lawmaker also revealed that his personal vehicle was riddled with bullets, even though he was lucky to have escaped unhurt.

“We were coming from Edo State, somewhere between Okenne and Lokoja, when we met these suspected bandits. They opened fire on my convoy. The gallant policemen had to immediately return fire.

“The other security vehicle behind had to immediately join them and they were able to repel the suspected bandits. During the exchange, three of the policemen sustained gun wounds. One of them was critically injured. We had to immediately rush them to a Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“They did their best and was able to stabilize them. I’d to immediately put a call across to the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja to be on standby. One of the policemen had a bullet lodged close to his liver.

“We met another setback around Abaji. There was traffic because of the incidence and because we had to save the lives of the wounded policemen, we decided to make a move. They opened fire on us. Some vigilantees had to join the policemen and they were chased into the bush.

“That was how I survived that attack. If you see all my vehicles, you’ll see how the bullets damaged them. But I’m glad that we all survived. I must salute the gallantry of our policemen. If given the right equipment, they can do a lot and protect Nigerians, “he narrated.

He called on the Federal Government to immediately initiate moves to restructure the security architecture of the country, warning that no one is safe anymore. He said something urgent must be done to restore order to every part of the country and protect the lives of every Nigerian.