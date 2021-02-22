Gunmen Abduct Uniport Lecturer

17 SHARES Share Tweet

A lecturer with the Linguistics and Communications Department of the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Jones Ajuwu, has been abducted.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the Lecturer was kidnapped at gun point on Sunday evening at in Bori on his way back from an event in Andoni Local Government Area.

Some news men who were with him were reportedly picked by the suspected kidnappers while his car was also stolen.

The newsmen, said to be staff of RSTV, were later dropped off after the abductors took their phones and other valuables. They reportedly found their way to the Bori Police Station to report the incident.

Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Omoni, confirmed the incident but said he was yet to be fully furnished with details.