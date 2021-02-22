Imo: Police Arraign Okorocha’s Aides Over Forceful Invasion Of Sealed Estate

47 SHARES Share Tweet

No fewer than 14 aides of former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, have been arraigned before a magistrate’s court in Owerri, Imo State, on Monday.

The police arraigned them on a seven-count-charge bordering on alleged disturbance to the security of the state and destruction of government seal at Royal Spring Palm Estate, Owerri, on Sunday.

They were arraigned before her lordship, B. U Adikaibe of magistrate court 4, Owerri.

The defendants include Eberendu Chimechefulem, Ebere Nwoke, Basil MBA, Ebuka Samuel, Darlington Ibekewe, Obasi Goodluck, Nwaiwu Ndubuisi, Ekpendu Peace, Steve Anisnuobi, Ebere Nwokeobi.

While Eddy Onyema is the leading counsel for the defendants, E.S Ibechem is the prosecutor.

As of the time of filing this report, the magistrate was yet to rule on the bail application hearing for and against the defendants.

THE WHISTLER had reported the arrest of former Governor Okorocha on Sunday after he led some men to gain forceful access to the Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartment in Owerri. The property had been sealed off by the Imo State government on the grounds that it was acquired using money diverted from the state government’s coffers.

The state government had mobilized officials to the estate, leading to a fracas between both parties and resulting in vandalization of cars and many being injured.

Okorocha had alleged that his predecessor, Governor Hope Uzodimma, attacked him with “more than 1,000 thugs”, but the state Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba dismissed the claim.

Emelumba said the sealing of Royal Spring Palm Estate followed the report of a white paper, indicating that the said estate was built with taxpayers’ money and hence is not the governor’s wife’s property.

Okorocha is the current senator representing Imo west senatorial district at the senate.