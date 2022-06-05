Gunmen Attacked Owo Parish During Holy Mass–Catholic Church Ondo

The Catholic church Ondo diocese has reacted to what transpired at its Owo parish on Sunday, which left many worshipers dead.

In a statement signed by Rev. Fr. Augustine Ikwu, Director, Social Communications, the church confirmed that gunmen entered the service while worshippers were engaging in holy mass.

The church stated that the identity of the gunmen is unknown for now.

“It is Pentecost Sunday when every Catholic is expected to be in Church to commemorate the Solemnity. It is so sad to say that while the Holy Mass was going on, unknown Gunmen attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State. Leaving many feared dead and many others injured and the Church violated. The identity of the perpetrators remains unknown while the situation has left the community devastated.

“However, for now, security agencies have been deployed to the community to relatively handle the situation. At this point in the history of our dear country Nigeria, we need God’s ultimate intervention to restore peace and tranquillity,” the church stated.

Furthermore, the church debunked reports that its priests were abducted during the attack.

It asked Nigerians to pray for peace in the country.

“Meanwhile, all the Priests and Bishop in the parish are safe and non was kidnapped as the social media has it. Nonetheless, let us continue to pray for them and the good people of Owo and the state at large.

“We turn to God to console the families of those whose lives were lost to this distressing incident, and we pray for the departed souls to rest in peace. Amen.

“The Bishop appeals that we remain calm, be law abiding and pray for peace and normalcy to return to our community, state and country. “