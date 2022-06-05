Owo: Orji Kalu Condemns Attack On Worshippers

The Senate chief whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, Sunday, expressed shock over the attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State.

THE WHISTLER reported that many worshippers were killed by yet-to-be-identified gunmen during the attack on Sunday.

Dr Kalu reacted on his verified Facebook page. According to him, “It is a wicked, evil and sinful act. This is too much to bear. It is a black Sunday.

“The perpetrators must be exposed and brought to book. I urge security agencies to commence full scale investigations in a bid to arrest the perpetrators of the ugly act and avoid recurrence.”

He commiserated with the government and people of Ondo State, and prayed God to grant the departed souls eternal bliss.

He wrote, “I also convey my condolences to the Catholic community, especially the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo. I wish hospitalized victims quick recovery.”