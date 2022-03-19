Gunmen Burn Down Ohanaeze President-General’s House

Nigeria
By Chukwudi Ojukwu James
George-Obiozor
Professor George Obiozor

The country home of Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, Prof George Obiozor, has been razed by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

The house located in Awo- Omanma Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, was attacked late Friday.

The gunmen detonated explosive devices at the Ohanaeze leader’s residence,The Punch quoted sources to have said.

“The country home of Prof George Obiozor was burnt last night. The CCTV cameras captured the attack. Thank God Prof was not at home when they came,” a source told the newspaper.

The Imo police spokesperson, Micheal Abattam, has yet to respond to inquiries about the attack.

Some gunmen were said to have also attacked at Umugoma divisional police station where two police constables were reportedly killed.

