Gunmen Kill 4 Policemen, Raze Station In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed attack on its Divisional Headquarters in Atani, Ogbaru LGA, by unknown gunmen on Wednesday.

Four officers were killed during the attack while the hoodlums also burnt down the station.

Sources from the area earlier told THE WHISTLER that the gunmen arrived the area at about 1:30am on Wednesday, and immediately launched an attack on the police facility.

THE WHISTLER gathered that four policemen, including a female police operative, lost their lives in the attack.

This is the fourth successive attack since governor Soludo announced the cancellation of the Monday Sit-at-home by the Indigenous People Of Biafra in the Southeast.

Soludo had assured Anambra people during his visit to Aguata Local Government headquarters after it was burnt down by gunmen a fortnight ago that those responsible for the attacks would not be allowed to continue with their acts.

Confirming the attack to newsmen, the Anambra State Police spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said,

“The hoodlums came around 1 a.m., and unlucky for us, four police operatives paid the supreme price.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, immediately mobilized men of the command from various units to the area.

“The hoodlums were still there when the CP personally led men of the command to the affected area, and the timely arrival saved the day and the hoodlums were successfully repelled, and the facility was saved.

“We have commenced intelligence already, and we hope to unravel the persons behind the attack,” Ikenga said.