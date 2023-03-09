Gwarimpa, Utako, Mabushi Others To Experience Cut In Water Supply As FCTA Plans Pipe Maintenance

Metro
By Justina Simon

The FCT Water Board, on Thursday, said water supply to major areas of Abuja will be disrupted for two days.

Advertisement

The board said the disruption, which would be from Thursday, March 9, to Friday, March 10, was to allow emergency maintenance service on the major trunk pipes.

RELATED
Nigeria

NSCDC Personnel On Election Duty Dies In Road Accident

Nigeria Politics

VIDEO: Abuja Residents Defy Rain, Continue Voting

The board listed the affected areas as, Utako, Life Camp, Jabi, Gwarimpa, Wuye, Mabushi, Katampe, Apo, Durumi, Games Village, and Galadimawa.

The statement reads in part: “Accordingly, residents in these areas are advised to store and preserve water to last them during the period.

“Normal water supply will be restored on Saturday, March 11. The FCT Water board regrets any inconvenience this may cause.”

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement