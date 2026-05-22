Haske Urges Calm As Galadima Clinches APC Adamawa Guber Primary

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Former Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Ahmad Tijjani Galadima, has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Adamawa State.

Galadima was declared winner on Friday in Yola, the state capital, after polling 414,444 votes in the direct primary conducted across the state’s 21 local government areas.

Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election Committee, Professor Innocent Bariko, who announced the results, said Galadima defeated other aspirants to secure the party’s ticket ahead of the governorship election.

According to the results announced by the committee, Abdulrazak Namdas came second with 86,004 votes, while businessman and politician, Abdurahman Bashir Haske, finished third with 65,424 votes.

Speaking shortly after the outcome of the exercise, Haske called on his supporters to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding while consultations continue regarding the primary process.

In a statement titled “Statement of Appreciation to Supporters Across Adamawa State,” Haske thanked his loyalists across the 21 local government areas for their support and sacrifices throughout the campaign period.

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“To our resilient and committed supporters across the 21 Local Government Areas of Adamawa State, we salute your courage, sacrifices, and unwavering commitment in standing by me throughout this governorship journey, from inception to the day of the direct primaries,” he stated.

“Together, we fought a strong and determined battle with conviction, unity, and hope for a better Adamawa. This journey is far from over, and by the grace of Almighty Allah, we shall emerge stronger, more united, and more determined in the days ahead.”

Haske expressed gratitude to his supporters for believing in what he described as a shared vision for the state.

“I am deeply grateful for the support, encouragement, and belief in the vision we have shared throughout this journey. Your commitment, energy, and solidarity have been truly humbling, and I thank Almighty Allah for how far He has brought us,” he said.

The APC aspirant maintained that despite the outcome of the primary election, the collective pursuit of unity and development in Adamawa State must remain paramount.

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“Regardless of the outcome, our collective commitment to unity, progress, and the advancement of Adamawa State remains unwavering,” he added.

“At this moment, I urge all our supporters and stakeholders to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding while we continue consultations with relevant stakeholders regarding the process,” he said.

Haske further assured supporters that updates would be communicated in due course concerning the next line of action.

“We appreciate everyone for their patience, maturity, and steadfastness. In due course, we shall update the public on the next line of action,” he stated.

He also commended members of his campaign structure and supporters across the state for their loyalty and dedication throughout the contest.

“To my team members and everyone who stood with us and worked tirelessly across the State, I say ‘Thank you’ once again for your loyalty, sacrifices, and dedication,” Haske said.