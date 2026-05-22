NDC Constitutes 20-Member Committee Ahead Of Governorship, NASS Primaries

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The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has constituted a 20-member National Selection Committee to oversee the screening and selection of aspirants ahead of its forthcoming governorship and National Assembly primaries.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday by its National Secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu, noting that the move is part of efforts to ensure transparency, internal democracy, and a credible candidate selection process.

According to the statement, the decision was approved by the party’s National Leader following recommendations by the NWC, as preparations intensify for the primaries.

The committee is scheduled to be formally inaugurated on Monday, after which it will hold its inaugural meeting.

“The Committee is mandated to review, scrutinise, and consider the reports and recommendations of the National Screening Committee, and to take appropriate decisions on the screening outcomes of all aspirants,” the statement read.

The party’s National Chairman, Moses Zuwoghe, will serve as chairman of the committee, while Enekweizu will act as secretary.

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Other members include Buba Galadima, Yunusa Tanko, Udenta Udenta, Aminu Abdulsalam, Alhaji Mohammed Bakin Zuwo, and Alhaji Shittu Mohammed, among others.

The party urged aspirants, stakeholders, and members to cooperate with the process, noting the tight timelines for the exercise.

“In line with the party’s reform-driven approach to internal democracy, only aspirants who have been duly screened by the National Screening Committee and cleared by the National Selection Committee shall be authorised to purchase nomination forms.

“Where consensus is not achieved among aspirants, the party will proceed to conduct direct primaries scheduled to hold from May 28 to May 30, 2026, in accordance with established guidelines.

“The Nigeria Democratic Congress reaffirms its commitment to a transparent, credible, and inclusive selection process that strengthens party unity and positions the party for electoral success,” the statement added.