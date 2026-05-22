Infrastructure Alone Cannot Deliver Lasting Reforms—Aig-Imoukhuede

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Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, has challenged leaders across the public and private sectors to embrace deeper collaboration in driving sustainable public sector reforms and improving service delivery in Nigeria.

Aig-Imoukhuede, who delivered the keynote address at the 2026 International Civil Service Conference (ICSC) in Abuja, said genuine reform goes beyond concessions, privatisation, or infrastructure projects.

He stated that the real goal should be building systems that work efficiently for citizens.

The conference, convened by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and held at Eagle Square from May 20 to 21, attracted over 5,000 participants, including delegates from 16 countries across Africa, Europe, Asia, and North America.

The event was themed: “Reforms, Resilience, and Results.”

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation returned as the conference’s Diamond Partner, the highest category of partnership, playing a major role in shaping discussions around governance reforms and innovation in public service delivery.

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Delivering his keynote address titled “Public-Private Collaboration for Service Delivery and Innovation,” Aig-Imoukhuede said the success of governance should be measured by the quality and efficiency of services citizens receive.

“The true measure of whether government is working or not is whether a passport is issued on time, roads are completed on schedule, hospitals function, pensions are paid without distress, and businesses can be registered without bureaucracy,” he stated.

He also challenged business leaders to become more active partners in governance reform, insisting that national development requires stronger cooperation between both sectors.

“The most successful nations are those where government and business work together, not against each other, as no government can do it alone,” he added.

Also, the Executive Vice Chair of the Foundation, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, said the organisation remains committed to supporting reforms that strengthen public institutions and improve service delivery across Africa.

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“The Civil Service remains central to national development. Our continued partnership reflects our commitment to supporting public sector leaders with the tools, networks, and capabilities required to drive results,” she said.

She added that the Foundation’s participation at ICSC 2026 builds on its longstanding collaboration with the Federal Civil Service through initiatives such as the AIG Public Leaders Programme, the AIG Scholarships and Fellowship Programme, and support for the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP25).