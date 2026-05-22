Maduka Varsity Denies Withholding Student’s Transcript, Fee Hikes

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Maduka University, Ekwegbe-Nsukka, Enugu State, Friday. described allegations of withholding the transcript of one of its medical students “as baseless and an act of content creation”.

Mrs Chika Akhigbe, whose daughter is studying medicine and surgery in the university, had in a viral video accused the university of refusing to release a hard copy of her daughter’s transcript to her husband despite paying the stipulated fee.

Akhigbe had stated that the request for the transcript followed the hike of the fees of medical students of the university, prompting her to seek change of university for her daughter.

The university, in a statement signed by its Registrar, J. Omeje, and made available to THE WHISTLER, described the claims as false, and intended to mislead the public.

According to Mr Omeje, the university never denied the release of the transcript, but demanded the address of the institution it should be mailed to.

“The student’s father was duly informed by the Registrar to provide the name of the institution to which the official transcript would be sent, in line with standard university practice and established academic procedures. This address has not been provided. University official transcripts are sent only to designated institutions and not released directly to individuals,” the university stated.

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The university further explained that the student’s father said he was unable to pay the prescribed official transcript fee, and “threatened to escalate the matter publicly and legally.” The statement added that the student’s father “also visited other offices within the university, including the Admissions Office and the Bursary Department, making similar threats”.

Mrs Akhigbe had in the video claimed that they had paid all their daughter’s school fees.

The university clarified that, “It’s not true. They have an outstanding of N500,000 out of N3.5m for the 2025/2026 academic session. Her claim of having paid for the processing fee for the official transcript is false. As at May 21, 2026, the university is yet to receive any payment from her for the purpose of any transcript processing.”

It said there was no time that the VC discussed the official transcript matter with the student’s parents, as alluded by the mother in her video. “The interaction was solely with the Registrar, whose office supervises official transcript processing through the University Records Office.”

The university also debunked Mrs Akhigbe’s claims of arbitrary fee increment in the university. Quoting the statement, “Her claim that the university increased school fees for 2025/2026 academic session for returning medical students to N4.5m is false. The school fee including accommodation for returning medical students is N4,010,000 for the 2026/2027 academic session which has not taken off.

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“Her claim that we increase school fees annually and therefore have become unaffordable is also false. We have maintained one of the lowest fee regimes among our contemporaries. Her claim that her daughter is the best performing student in her class is false.”

On alleged security threats in the university, the registrar said, “It is false and unsubstantiated; we have never had any security breaches since the inception of the university.”

The statement described Mrs Akhigbe as a person “on a mission to tarnish the reputation of the university through her campaign of calumny and character defamation”, adding that, “Her intention is to use her social media influence to force the university to circumvent official protocol. It is surprising that a mother would use the education of her daughter to entertain her social media followers and drive traffic to her page”.

The university affirmed that it remains committed to professionalism, due process, adherence to established academic standards in all administrative matters, and the welfare of its students.

“We urge members of the public to disregard misleading narratives and rely on verified information from official university channels,” it concluded.

Maduka University is founded by the Chairman, Peace Group, Dr Samuel Onyishi.