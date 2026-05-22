Defence Minister Warns Against Electing ‘Criminal-Minded’ Leaders

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), has said Nigeria’s security outlook is gradually improving under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, even as he acknowledged that significant challenges remain.

Musa made the remarks while speaking with journalists after the commissioning of the annex branch of Haam Legal Consult Services in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the SA Media to the Minister, Mrs. Leah Katung-Babatunde, Musa said the Federal Government has continued to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria, adding that such backing has enhanced the military’s capacity to respond to security threats across the country.

According to him, the military is also collaborating with international partners, including the United States and other allied nations, to address insecurity.

“The Nigerian military is working closely with its American counterparts and other peace-loving nations in combating the security challenges confronting the country,” he said.

The Defence Minister urged Nigerians to support ongoing security operations, stressing that tackling insecurity requires collective responsibility beyond the military’s efforts.

Advertisement

He called on citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, warning that criminal networks continue to operate in some areas due to local support systems.

“If all Nigerians decide today that there will be no more support for criminals, I can assure you that within one month, these security challenges would largely become things of the past,” he stated.

Musa also spoke on governance and leadership, arguing that Nigeria’s progress depends on credible and visionary leadership at all levels.

“We do not need criminal-minded individuals in leadership positions. We need leaders who genuinely have a passion for this country and are committed to making the necessary changes Nigeria desires,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to participate more actively in the political process and avoid voting based on ethnic, religious, or sentimental considerations, while also warning against vote-selling.

Advertisement

“Once we have purposeful leadership, things will change. Nigeria is changing,” he added.

On the commissioning event, Musa commended the establishment of Haam Legal Consult Services, praising young legal practitioners for contributing to the justice system.

He also lauded the Principal Partner of the firm and Special Assistant to the Minister of Defence, Barrister Aliyu Anas, for what he described as a commitment to public service through the legal profession.

In his response, the Head of Chambers, Barrister Abdulsalam Ibrahim, said the firm would provide legal services including property agreements, advisory work, legal drafting, election matters, contract reviews, real estate services, and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration.