‘He Drugged, Raped And Took ATM Cards Of Women On Dating Sites’- Police Parade Suspected Rapist

The Rivers State Police Command on Thursday paraded a suspected serial rapist who specialized in recruiting victims from online dating platforms.

The suspect, identified as Favour Iyama, hails from Bakana in Rivers State.

While answering questions from newsmen, he confessed that he got many of his victims from an online platform called Tinder– a dating site where you can meet thousands of men and women ready to make friends.

According to the Police spokesperson, SP Nnamdi Omoni, “Iyama who said his online name is Hilary, was arrested at Market Square Odili Road Port Harcourt after he was identified by a victim he lodged in a hotel in Port Harcourt.

“He has drugged and raped over 20 women, took their ATM Cards and withdrawn monies from their accounts.”