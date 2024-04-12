Hours After Posting Rivers Political Crisis Story, Channels TV Reporter Kidnapped

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A few hours after sharing a story concerning Rivers’s political crisis on his Facebook page, a journalist with Channels Television, Joshua Rogers was kidnapped by armed men in the state.

Rogers, who works with the broadcast television in Rivers, was said to have been waylaid by the assailants close to his residence at Rumuosi in Port Harcourt.

Advertisement

He had attended an official assignment at the government house when the incident happened, reports said.

Checks by THE WHISTLER on his Facebook page showed that he shared the story from the assignment at the government house that he authored at 4:30pm.

Further checks showed that the story from the government house was shared by the TV station on its official X account at 4:02 pm.

Rogers was reportedly riding on an official Channels Television branded car when he was accosted and whisked away in the same vehicle.

Advertisement

The State Police Command confirmed the incident to THE WHISTLER.

Its spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko said, “I can confirm that he (Rogers) was kidnapped and we are working on it.”