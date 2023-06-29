Henna Designs: A Symbol Of Feminine Pride During Sallah, Yet Challenging To Find Henna Artists

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Henna designs have become a thriving business for artists during Sallah celebrations, as they are highly sought after by women who desire to exude elegance and stand out on this special day.

During occasions like Sallah, weddings, and more, women willingly pay thousands of Naira to adorn their skin with tattoo-like henna designs. THE WHISTLER spoke to some women who shared their experiences of the exhaustive process and associated costs.

Hajara Yusuf, a businesswoman from Maiduguri, explained that she had to make advance bookings to secure a henna artist to visit her house and design her skin. She revealed that opting for a spa would be more expensive compared to having the designs done at home.

Yusuf mentioned that when getting designs done at home, some artists charge between N2,000 and N2,500, while others require customers to purchase the necessary materials and pay separately for their services. However, she discovered that in Kaduna, the prices were higher, reaching N3,000.

Aisha Buba, another woman from Kaduna, acknowledged that designing henna at home is cheaper compared to salons or spas. She shared her personal experience, saying, “It cost me an average of N1,500, but the usual price is between N2,500 and N3,000.”

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, Hanny Mshelia, the owner of a unisex Salon and Spa in Gwarimpa, Abuja, revealed that she charges N8,000 for her henna designs, which are mostly booked in advance. Due to personal circumstances, she did not advertise her henna services during this Sallah period.

Mshelia further explained her pricing structure, stating, “For designs on two hands, I charge N5,000, and for both hands and legs, it’s N8,000. However, I offer a discount of N1,000 for locally made henna, making it N7,000 for both hands and legs. For the English henna, which is simpler to apply, I charge N4,000. The red henna, which is more intricate, costs N8,000.”

According to Mshelia, during festive seasons like Sallah, she advertises her henna services, but due to the challenging and time-consuming nature of the designs, she can only accommodate a limited number of customers. Additionally, she mentioned having only one worker attending to customers.

Hadiza, a henna artist from Mubi, Adamawa State, explained that she charges a fixed price of N2,500 per customer, using a specific type of henna called Zara for all her designs. She mentioned serving approximately 4 or 5 customers daily, with some having to return on another day due to high demand.

Hajara Yusuf also highlighted the distinction between traditional henna and modern henna. Traditional henna, which is difficult to make, gives a red color after application. It requires more time and is expensive. On the other hand, modern henna, known as Zara, is affordable and time-saving, appearing black in color. Perfume, known as Neso, is sprayed to enhance the colors of both traditional and modern henna designs.

“The scent is usually applied after the henna has been designed. You can also decide how you want the colour of your design to be. If you want it to be black you will leave it for 3 hours or more. The red one below is not more than one hour,” she said.

Yusuf also noted that while some women feel happy and confident with henna designs, there are cases where husbands may not appreciate the scent associated with it, leading to women keeping their distance. Nonetheless, many women enjoy the sense of self-esteem and uniqueness that henna designs bring, considering it as an essential part of their adornment during celebrations.

“But if your husband likes it and you design yourself with it, you will feel so good about it. But for those women whose husbands do not approve of henna, they will always love to stay far away from their husbands because of the smell of the scent used. Some may not like the scent.

“Personally, I feel happy when I get designed with henna because I know I look good on them.”

For Aisha Buba, “With henna design on you as a woman you’ll feel good about yourself, and the complement of people makes you feel good. It makes you outstanding looking different.

“You know it’s a kind of decoration done during celebrations and you know during most celebrations women love to decorate themselves, wear beautiful clothes and so on. So, it’s part of adornment.”

Origin and Cultural Significance

Henna, derived from the Lawsonia inermis tree, also known as the Egyptian privet, is a tropical shrub or small tree belonging to the loosestrife family (Lythraceae). Native to northern Africa, Asia, and Australia, its leaves serve as the source of a reddish-brown dye called henna. This dye is widely used for temporary body art and fabric dyeing.

The art of henna, known as mehndi in Hindi and Urdu, has a rich history spanning over 5,000 years in Pakistan, India, Africa, and the Middle East. Initially, henna was valued for its natural cooling properties, making it popular among people residing in hot desert climates. A paste made from henna leaves was created, and individuals would soak their palms and soles of their feet in it. Additionally, henna was employed for medicinal purposes, offering relief for stomach aches, burns, headaches, and open wounds.

As the discovery was made that henna paste left a temporary stain on the skin due to the presence of lawsone, a reddish-orange dye that binds to the keratin in the skin, its use evolved to encompass decorative applications. One of the remarkable aspects of henna is its accessibility, as it became an art form accessible to individuals from all socioeconomic backgrounds.

In contemporary times, henna is primarily utilized to commemorate special occasions like weddings and birthdays, where people gather in joyful celebration. The application of henna paste symbolizes good health and prosperity in marriage. Furthermore, in certain cultures, the darkness of the henna stain is believed to reflect the depth of love between two individuals.

The enduring allure of henna lies not only in its vibrant hues but also in its cultural significance. It serves as a testament to the ancient traditions and rituals that have been passed down through generations. As people continue to appreciate the beauty and symbolism behind henna designs, this art form thrives as a cherished part of various cultural celebrations worldwide.