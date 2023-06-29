Tinubu Continuing Buhari’s Anti-People Governance, Says Group

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The guise under which President Ahmed Bola Tinubu removed the fuel subsidy during his inaugural address means his administration is a continuation of the anti-people policies of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

The national president of the Eastern Union, Hon Charles Anike, told THE WHISTLER in an exclusive interview on Thursday that various policies already announced and those being proposed by the Tinubu government point towards hard times ahead for the majority of Nigerians.

According to him, “While fuel subsidy removal is biting hard, President Tinubu plans to introduce tuition fees in public schools. In fact, the way the subsidy was removed is a reconfirmation to Nigerians that Tinubu actually meant to continue the anti-people government of APC.

“Otherwise how would someone at an inaugural speech announce the removal of fuel subsidy when indeed it was not contained in the real speech, and without any palliatives in place? Just like that? The president casually announced such a very serious and sensitive issue, without a second thought!”

On the planned introduction of tuition fees to public schools, Aneke said, “l don’t think that should be strange because Tinubu is a taxmaster, or rather a tax collector. All the steps taken so far and those still in the proposal of Tinubu and his APC government show that there is no clear direction but tailored towards causing pains to already impoverished Nigerians. This, addition to the proposed 40% electricity tariff increase by July 1, means Nigerians must be prepared to adjust the hard ways. Crimes must also rise.”

He urged labour unions, religious bodies, traditional rulers and civil society groups to rescue Nigerians through advocacy for good governance in accordance with Nigeria’s current realities.

Eastern Union is a pressure group championing equity and true federalism to accommodate the interest of the old Eastern Region of Nigeria, as well as other oppressed peoples of the country.