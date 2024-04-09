Herders Attack: Benue Community Bury 15 Victims In Mass Burial

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

On Tuesday, Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State buried 15 victims of suspected herdsmen attack in a mass burial.

The unprovoked attack on the community on Monday started at twilight while the community slept, leaving fifteen dead and many injured.

Governor Hyacinth Alia at the mass burial vowed it would be the last time such incident will take place under his watch.

Represented by his Deputy Sam Ode, the Governor charged residents of the community to always remain vigilant with the view to protecting themselves.

“The continuous attack on Benue C community must stop, As chief security officer of the state, I assure you, this will never happen again.

“Residents of Mbalom, you must all be alert, defend yourselfs from any aggression and report every suspicious move.” the Governor stated.

President General, Masev Development Association Vitalis Tarhule, called on the government to give the community the desired protection which according to him was the main aim they voted them into various offices.

“This is the third time the armed herdsmen are attacking our community killing more than 40 people.

“The first attack was in 2014, the second 2018 with the third in 2024. We are therefore, appealing to the government of the day to establish a security outfit in the community to stop this attack,” Tarhule stated.