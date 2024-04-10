Resign From Office As NLC President If You Want To Join Politics, Labour Party Tells Ajaero

661 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Labour Party on Tuesday referred to the sack of Julius Abure-National Working Committee by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as a bluff.

This is as the union confronted the NLC President Joe Ajaero, to state his true intentions for the presidency ahead the 2027 General election.

Advertisement

The party’s National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh said the Monday stakeholder’s meeting was an illegal assembly of a handful of aggrieved former members of the party and some social media tigers who are not card-carrying members of LP.

Recall that at the Monday meeting, the stakeholders dissolved the Abure-led national working committee that re-appointed him to office.

Reacting to the NLC’s decision, Ifoh said, “NLC, cohorts lack powers to sack legitimate leadership of Labour Party

“The Political Commission of the NLC is a front for Comrade Joe Ajaero which he has empowered for his political ambition come 2027. The group is unknown to the Labour Party and as such lacks powers to convene a meeting of ‘stakeholders’ to deliberate, let alone take any decision which will have a binding effect on a legally constituted party leadership.

Advertisement

“The group has been mandated by Ajaero to ensure that crisis in Labour Party festers ahead of 2027 by presenting itself as a rallying ground for dissident former members of our party, who recently lost the leadership battle in the courts.

“We are also not unmindful of the political pact the leadership of the NLC has gone into with the current All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to destabilize the opposition” the statement read.

Alleging further, Ifoh said the NLC has failed in various attempts to hijack the party leadership.

Ifoh urged Ajaero to tender his resignation as NLC President if he wanted to join politics.