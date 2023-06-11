Hilda Baci Hails Ekiti Chef Attempting To Break Guinness World Record

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci has shown support for Damilola Adeparusi, who is attempting a 120-hour cook-a-thon record.

Advertisement

Hilda Baci took to her Twitter page on Sunday to cheer the Ekiti chef on her project to cook for 120 hours to break the Guinness World Record.

Recall Hilda BaciI on May 15, broke the record after she surpassed Indian chef, Lata Tandon, the current record holder, after cooking for 100 hours and 40 minutes.

However, her record is still under review by Guinness World Records, for this reason, most of Baci’s fans have berated Chef Dami for being impatient to have the record confirmed before undertaking her challenge.

But Baci lauded Dami for her boldness while advising her to learn from the experience.

“The beauty of dreams is that they are unique to each individual. Dami, your boldness to take on a cooking challenge shows that passion knows no limits.

Advertisement

“Embrace the journey, learn from every experience, and inspire others with your unwavering spirit. #Dreamsunleashed,” her tweet reads.