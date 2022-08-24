Hoodlums Driven Out Of Anambra, Imo Behind Attacks in Enugu Community – IPOB

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has no camp at Enugu-Ezike, Igboeze North LGA of Enugu State, IPOB’s head, media and publicity, Emma Powerful, said on Tuesday.

Our correspondent reports that Agu Ibeje, a community bordering Kogi and Enugu State, is alleged to be where IPOB’s Eastern Security Network is camped.

A recent raid at a forest in the community by the Enugu State Police Command led to the discovery of some illegal arms and a decomposing corpse of a police officer, which the command, through its PRO, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, identified as Jonathan Okpanachi. The state government had earlier imposed a curfew in the area due to increasing crimes.

Against insinuations that ESN is occupying the forest, the spokesman of IPOB exonerated his group, saying those that terrorise the area are neither IPOB volunteers nor members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) operatives.

A statement by Mr Powerful read, “IPOB wishes to reiterate to the general public, especially the people of Enugu-Ezike, that those in their community and other parts terrorising them are not IPOB volunteers or ESN operatives.

“The ESN stopped recruiting personnel two years ago. Therefore, anybody deceiving and presenting him or herself to have joined the ESN recently is working with infiltrators and will die in the hands of security agencies.

“ESN does not have any operational camp at Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze, Enugu North areas. Those terrorising men and women of God, including traditional rulers, are not ESN operatives or IPOB volunteers.

“IPOB and ESN do not call people to bring money to them. Anybody who wishes to support ESN operatives does so willingly and voluntarily without force or threat. The youths of the affected communities must come out and identify the criminals, because IPOB is coming out to deal with them.

“Those claiming to be autopilots without aeroplanes are not members of IPOB. We cannot allow them to destroy IPOB’s image. Autopilots are free to do anything in their name but not impersonating IPOB.”

He identified the masterminds as ‘hoodlums that were recruited by autopilots, who were driven out of Anambra and Imo states. These hoodlums found their way to Enugu-Ezike’.