Hoodlums Invade Rivers Varsity Female Hostel, Rob, Sexually Assault Students

Education
By Busayo Agbola

Suspected armed robbers have invaded a female hostel at the Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt on Thursday, where they robbed and sexually assaulted some of the students.

The robbers carted away mobile phones, cash, and other valuables belonging to the students.

The incident occurred in Hostels D and C, located near the school’s back gate, where a lot of female students are accommodated, at around 1:45 a.m.

According to a student, the robbers were armed with guns and machetes, and they operated for about 45 minutes. They injured about four female students before making away with cash, phones, and other items of value.

The students staged a protest around 8 a.m. after the incident, making the school’s management to shut both entrances to the institution to prevent the protest from escalating.

