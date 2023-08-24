Tinubu Refuses To Give Up, Dispatches Ulama To Niger For Fresh Talks With Coup Leaders

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Determined to resolve the political standoff in Niger Republic, President Bola Tinubu, acting in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has given his approval for a delegation of Islamic leaders (Ulama) to engage in another round of dialogue with coup leaders in the country.

Advertisement

The decision was reached during a meeting on Thursday, where President Tinubu conferred with prominent clerics, including Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

Tinubu meets Ulama delegation to Niger Republic in State House

The Ulama delegation had previously visited Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic, two weeks ago to engage in discussions with the junta led by General Abdourahamane Tiani, following the coup that took place on July 26, 2023, leading to the seizure of power from President Mohamed Bazoum.

As part of ECOWAS’ response to the coup, sanctions were imposed on Niger, and the possibility of employing force against the coup plotters was not ruled out.

ECOWAS, recognizing the severity of the situation, has already approved the deployment of a standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger, while maintaining its commitment to pursuing diplomatic avenues to resolve the crisis.

Advertisement

Abdulsalami Abubakar, the ECOWAS envoy to Niger Republic and former Nigerian Head of State, expressed optimism after his delegation’s meeting with the coup leaders that diplomatic efforts could resolve the problem.

Although the junta announced its intention to transition back to civilian rule within three years, this proposition was met with rejection from ECOWAS.

The African Union has also taken measures against the junta by suspending the Niger Republic due to the ongoing political turmoil.

Niger’s coup marked the fourth in West Africa since 2020, following similar events in Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali.