Police Kill Suspected Armed Robber In Anambra

Police operatives attached to the Anambra State Police Command, Sunday, smashed an armed gang at Igboukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the gang boarded a commercial bus from Nnewi, and when they arrived at the police checkpoint, they opened fire on police operatives during stop-and-search operations. In the ensuing gunfire, one of them was neutralised, the state police command said.

The state police PRO, DSP Tochi Ikenga, said, “One of the hoodlums alighted, pulled a baretta pistol and was gunned down. A search on the bag they were travelling with yielded a concealed dagger.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, praised the operatives for their vigilance, and further directed the state Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case for thorough investigations.

He also ordered the immediate release of two elderly passengers who boarded the bus at a different location, and assured the people of the state that the police would always live up to their responsibility in safeguarding lives and property of all law-abiding citizens.