Hoodlums Set BRT Bus Ablaze As One Dies, Seven Rescued In Lagos Accident

Some hoodlums on Wednesday set ablaze a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus, after it collided with a commercial bus, leading to the death of the driver.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the commercial bus somersaulted twice and the driver died instantly.

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) rescued 7 passengers with various degrees of injuries.

The accident occurred at Ifako inward Ogudu area of the state. The fully loaded commercial bus was coming from Lagos Island and heading to Ogudu when the accident occurred.

““LASTMA has carried out series of enlightenment campaigns warning motorists particularly commercial bus drivers to stop over speeding and adhere strictly to speed limit signs erected by government across the State,” said the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq in a statement.

“LASTMA at the accident scene, on hearing of the death of the commercial driver whose body was lying beside the upturned commercial bus, hoodlums in the area set ablaze the bus belonging to the Lagos State Bus Service Limited,”

However, the officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service combated the vehicular Fire accident, and brought it under control.

The burnt carcass had been recovered with the aid of a private tow truck provided by LBSL (Lagos bus service limited) and the road is now free for vehicular activities.