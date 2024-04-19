LAGOS: Driver In Critical Condition After Truck Upturned At Ojota

A yet-to-be-identified truck driver is currently in critical condition after his truck upturned at the Ojota area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the truck driver who was conveying food items lost control while at top speed.

The accident happened in the early hours of Friday.

The Director, Public Affairs and enlightenment Department of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the accident, attributed the cause to brake failure.

He said the driver and others have been handed over to personnel of the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) for medical attention.

On Tuesday, an accident on Eko Bridge claimed the life of a commercial bus driver.

The accident occurred after a truck laden with cement, lost control and collided with an LT commercial bus.

The driver of the LT commercial bus and conductor sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. But unfortunately, the driver whose identity was not ascertained, died while receiving treatment.