Ibadan Disco Loses N130m Monthly To Obsolete Meter Users – Regional Head

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) says it loses over N130 million monthly to customers who installed ‘illicit meters’ across Osun State.

The energy company lamented that the meters which had been discontinued in 2013 were gotten through the back door.

The IBEDC Regional Head for Osun, Engr. Oluwatoyin Akinyosoye, revealed this during a town hall meeting with stakeholders in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, on Wednesday.

“In Osun region, conservatively, we have about 15,000 of these illicit meters in our network and the average revenue loss every month due to this is over N130 million.

“These meters consume energy and the revenue is not coming to us. That is a huge loss. If we can curb these illicit meters, we know that we can plunge back the revenue to our purse to serve our customers better.

“These illicit meters were gotten through the backdoor, where up till now, we don’t know. Most of these meters are the ones that you have to use a card before you can load. As a company, we stopped the installation of these types of meters in 2013. So, any other one installed between 2013 till now are illicit meters.”

He urged those using the meters to come forward to address the issue, warning that “for every customer who still has these illicit meters, the supply will be disconnected if they fail to report themselves. The customer will be charged revenue, they will pay penalty and of course, face prosecution.”