Tinubu On Ukraine Crisis: ‘We Don’t Need Such Experience Here’

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 2023 presidential aspirant, says Nigeria can avoid replication of the Ukrainian crisis if its citizens unite and promote each other.

Tinubu said through collaboration and respect for one another, citizens can foster economic and social development in the country.

Speaking during his meeting with members of the Ekiti Traditional Council on Thursday, the APC leader said the country is in dire need of change and that he is capable of delivering it if elected president.

“We have struggled for democracy and today we have democracy but we are not stable yet. By now we should have a good farming system and opportunities to produce for other nations to buy.

“We chose democracy and we must not fail in this task. I’m in this race to renew the hope and make the future great for our children.

“For Nigeria to stand united and develop, we require patience and wisdom. We have to be united, that is the only way we can be great. That was why we formed APC based on principles.

“I want to tell you that Nigeria needs serious change. I knew how Lagos was when I took over and we had never failed any election”, he said.

Tinubu said his previous experience as a former senator and two-time former Lagos governor would be brought to bear in delivering good governance to the people.

“I was the first governor in Nigeria to start paying the WAEC fee of secondary school students. I shall do it again as a President.

“I was with MKO Abiola in SDP. I was a senator before he came out. I was the youngest senator of that era.

“We believed that there must be democracy in Nigeria, there must be freedom and there must be opportunities.

“We have to collaborate, unite and promote ourselves instead of fighting. We all see what is happening in Ukraine today, we don’t need such experience here”, he said.

In his remarks, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, the National Chairman of South-West Agenda 2023 for Tinubu Presidential Ambition, (SWAGA) said Tinubu has made great investment toward promoting the development of Ekiti State.

“That APC is in Ekiti today is traceable to God and Tinubu. He struggled for it and restored progressive politics here. He has made many Ekiti people commissioners, Special Advisers and local government chairmen in Lagos.

“Tinubu honoured our own hero in Ekiti, Adekunle Fajuyi by building a house for him. He has helped so many people, including myself.

“Tinubu brought a paradigm shift to governance in Lagos. In fact, he is a miracle worker. As a governor of Lagos State, he was ranked first and no wonder he remained the last man standing when the then AD lost grip of the Southwest”, Adeyeye said.