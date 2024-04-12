BREAKING: Bobrisky Jailed ‘With No Option Of Fine’

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has been sentenced to six months in jail without the option of a fine.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos delivered the judgment on Friday.

This comes after Bobrisky was arraigned by the EFCC on April 5 on charges related to abuse of the naira and money laundering.

Although the money laundering charges were dismissed, Bobrisky was found guilty of naira abuse after pleading guilty to the offence.