The House of Representatives has begun an investigation into the killing of Dr. Ferry Gberegbe, a Lecturer of the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic and others who lost their lives during the General Elections in Rivers State.

The investigation was launched following a motion under matters of public importance moved by Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers) at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

Dr. Ferry Gberegbe was shot at the collation centre in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State during the governorship and state assembly elections.

He died after a week at the hospital he was receiving treatment.

According to Ripples Nigeria, Chinda in his motion noted that there was palpable presence of heavily armed men of security agencies in Rivers State during the elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and wondered how such killings took place.

“The House notes that during the said elections, there were reports and viral video clips of cases of intimidation, harassment, torture, and shooting to death of innocent, unarmed civilian voters.

“These were done by men of FSARS and the Nigerian Army in several parts of Rivers, including Bori, Abonnema in Akuku Toru, Bonny, Emohua, Ikwerre and Okrika Local Government Areas.

“The House is aware that government owes its citizens the duty of protecting and securing their lives as enshrined in SS. 14(2)(b) and 34(1)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

“The House is also aware that on or about March 9 at the Khana Local Government Area Collation Centre, Dr Ferry Gberegbe, a lecturer with the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori in Rivers, was shot in his lower abdomen by men of the FSARS led by ACP Akin Fakorede and he died a few days later from the gunshot wound.

“Also, at Degema, one Mrs. Ibisaki Amachree was shot dead by men of the Nigerian Army,” he said.