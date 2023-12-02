Housemaid’s 18-Year-Old Son Admits Killing Mother’s Employer To Steal Phone

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An 18-year-old, Mubarak Akadiru, has confessed to the Akure Magistrate Court how he killed a retired school headmistress, Mrs. Sidikat Adamolekun, in Arigidi Akoko, Ondo State.

Akadiru, the son of a housemaid employed by the deceased, revealed that he fatally assaulted the 62-year-old woman while attempting to steal her Samsung phone.

According to reports, Akadiru revealed during court proceedings that the incident took place during a routine visit to the deceased’s house.

The 18-year-old told the court that he used a wooden stool to hit Mrs. Adamolekun repeatedly on the head in an attempt to escape after he was caught in the act.

Akadiru said despite the woman’s cries for help, the assault continued until she fell unconscious, resulting in her death.

He said , “As usual, I went to the house to work and I later came back to steal her Samsung phone. Unfortunately, the deceased caught me after I’d stolen the phone.

“So, she held me. In an attempt to escape, I used a wooden stool to hit her head, but the old woman kept shouting for help. Thereafter, I hit her repeatedly on her head until she fell and died.”

The police prosecutor, Simon Wada, while giving details of the incident in the court, alleged that Akadiru unlawfully killed Mrs. Adamolekun during the phone theft which happened on November 14, 2023, at about 11:30 am at Simiileolowa Quarters, Arigidi Akoko.

The offence, according to the prosecution, contravenes Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006 and accused Akadiru of fatally hitting the victim while dispossessing her of the Android Samsung phone, valued at N66,000.

The charge reads in part, “That you, Akadiri Mubarak ‘m’ on November 14, 2023 at about 11:30 am at Simileoluwa Quarters, Arigidi Akoko in the Ondo State Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill Madam Sidikat Adamolekun, a retired headmistress, by hitting her with a wooden stool on her head while dispossessing her of her Android Samsung phone valued at N66,000.00.”

With no legal representation, Akadiru’s plea was not taken, and the police urged the court to remand him at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Magistrate Damilola Sekoni granted the remand application, ordering Akadiru’s confinement until the DPP’s advice surfaces.

Sekoni adjourned the case till March 15, 2024, for mention.