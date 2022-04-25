How Alaafin Adeyemi’s Successor Would Be Chosen– Head Of Princes

The race to succeed the Alaafin of Oyo,Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who died on Friday might have begun.

Oba Adeyemi was buried Saturday night and dignitaries and residents of Oyo town have continued to troop to the palace to register their condolences.

The Baba Iyaji of Oyo, Prince Mukaila Afonja, who is also the Head of Princes in the town, told journalists at the palace on Monday that although none of the princes had openly declared interest yet because the period of mourning was still on.

He, how we said he was sure that the succession moves would have started discreetly among the interested princes.

Afonja said the interested princes from the next ruling house would submit their applications to him but he said nobody has brought any letter to him.

Baba Iyaji said further that he believed applicants interested in mounting the throne would start bringing their letters after the eight days of the passage of the king.

He said, ” The moves to succeed Oba Adeyemi would have begun as we are talking now but nobody has submitted application to me.

” I am the head of the Omooba ( princes) and as we are talking there could have been moves but nobody has submitted any application to me.

” The process is this, all the princes from the next ruling house, who are interested in becoming the Alaafin will submit their applications to me.

After screening them, I will now invite the Oyo Mesi and for example, if the applicants remains like two or a wieldy number, the Ifa Oracle will be consulted to know who among them should be chosen “

He said wealth or status alone would not be used as criterion for chosen the next Alaafin because, there would be negative consequences if the right person was not chosen.

He assured the people of the town that they would be guided by by fear of God and their love for Oyo town to.choose the best to ascend the throne.