How Filling Station Sold Me Water Instead Of Petrol – Lagos Resident

…Car Broke Down 10 Minutes After Leaving Filling Station

A Lagos resident, Oluwaseyi Oluwabiyi, has recounted how a filling station allegedly dispensed water into her vehicle’s fuel tank instead of petrol, causing the car to break down shortly after she left the station.

Oluwabiyi, who shared her experience in a testimonial video released on Wednesday by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), said she realised something was wrong when her vehicle stopped about 10 minutes after she left the filling station.

According to her, she contacted a mechanic who inspected the vehicle and discovered that there was no petrol in the tank, but water had been dispensed into it.

She said she immediately lodged a complaint with LASCOPA the same day, submitting pictures, videos and other evidence relating to the incident.

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“I bought fuel from a filling station and unfortunately, they fueled my tank with just water. There was no fuel at all in what was put in my tank,” Oluwabiyi said.

She explained that LASCOPA subsequently directed her to obtain an estimate of the cost of repairing the vehicle, after which the agency invited both parties for a mediation session.

According to her, the filling station was held responsible for the incident and was made to bear the cost of repairing her vehicle as well as additional damages.

“They were made to pay the cost of me fixing my car and extra damages.

This was all thanks to LASCOPA. My car was fixed. It was reinstated to the position it would have been before the incident,” she said.

Oluwabiyi described LASCOPA as one of the “hidden gems” provided by the Lagos State Government to protect consumers and resolve disputes outside the conventional court system.

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She said the agency’s intervention demonstrated the importance of alternative dispute resolution in resolving consumer complaints promptly while helping to reduce the burden on the courts.

“If you have any disputes, I strongly recommend, or you have any complaints, I strongly recommend that you report it to the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency, which will ensure that the issues are dealt with and resolved promptly,” she said.

She expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Government and LASCOPA for the initiative, urging residents to make use of the agency whenever they encounter consumer-related disputes.