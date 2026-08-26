Horror In Anambra As 20-Year-Old Hacks Father To Death

A 20-year-old man, Pascal Ogbogu, has been arrested for allegedly hacking his 56-year-old father to death with a machete in Abatete, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Anambra State Police Command said the incident occurred on the evening of Monday, 25 August 2026, after the suspect allegedly attacked his father and fled the scene.

Police spokesperson SP Ikenga Tochukwu said operatives of the Eziowelle Police Division responded to a distress call with support from family members and the Abatete Vigilante.

They found the victim lying in a pool of blood with a deep machete wound to the throat. His body was later deposited in a mortuary for an autopsy.

The police said the suspect was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, 26 August 2026, through a joint operation involving officers and members of the Abatete Vigilante, with information provided by residents.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

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“The investigation will be conducted professionally, thoroughly and diligently, in accordance with the law, and the suspect will face due process upon conclusion of the investigation,” CP Ama assured.