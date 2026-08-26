2027: Why I Accepted To Be Rhodes-Vivour’s Running Mate – Gbadamosi

The Lagos State Deputy Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Babatunde Gbadamosi, has explained why he accepted to run as deputy to the party’s younger governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, ahead of the 2027 Lagos State governorship election.

Gbadamosi said he decided to address the issue because many Lagosians had questioned why someone they considered more experienced and mature would accept the deputy governorship slot instead of contesting for governor.

According to him, the decision was informed by his belief that younger people should be allowed to lead, rather than being told repeatedly that they would become leaders “tomorrow.”

He cited Nigeria’s political history, recalling that the Action Group government in the Western Region in the 1950s was led by Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who was in his early 40s, while several of his colleagues were in their 20s and 30s.

Gbadamosi also referenced Anthony Enahoro, who, at 23, demanded Nigeria’s independence on the floor of parliament.

He argued that the experience demonstrated that younger Nigerians were capable of providing effective leadership when given the opportunity.

Gbadamosi also pointed to the military governments that emerged following the coups of the 1960s and 1970s, noting that many of the military officers involved were in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

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Turning to Lagos State, he recalled that Mobolaji Johnson became the state’s first military governor at 31 and appointed older and more experienced men, including Adeniran Ogunsanya, S.L. Edu and Ganiyu Olawale Dawodu, to his cabinet.

According to him, the combination of youthful leadership and experienced advisers produced one of the most impactful administrations in the history of Lagos.

Gbadamosi said he was proud to have played a role in helping Rhodes-Vivour secure the Labour Party governorship ticket in 2022, citing the younger politician’s age and what he described as his unique skill set.

He said he still believed Rhodes-Vivour’s abilities were the best fit for Lagos at the moment.

“Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is in his early forties – a perfect time when the energy of youth meets the wisdom of experience,” Gbadamosi said in a statement on Wednesday.

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He criticised the older political generation for repeatedly telling younger Nigerians that they were “leaders of tomorrow”, arguing that many of those who promoted the slogan had themselves assumed leadership positions when they were young.

Gbadamosi said the time had come for younger Nigerians to take leadership positions and work with experienced individuals to deliver better governance.

“The time for the youths to lead is NOW, not tomorrow,” he said.

The ADC deputy governorship candidate urged Lagos residents who wanted what he described as a better Lagos to support the Rhodes-Vivour-Gbadamosi ticket in the 2027 election.

He also accused the political establishment in Lagos of decades of poor governance, calling on residents to reject what he described as a system that had failed to adequately protect the future of younger generations.

“If you want to Make Èkó Great Again, and build a better Lagos than the one we have all endured for the last 27 years, please join Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and I, and help us to chase away the locusts that want to feed on your children’s future, while telling you to your face that their youths will be your leaders tomorrow,” he said.