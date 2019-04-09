How I Bounced Back After Project Fame Mocked Me – Gospel Artist

Advertisement

Talented gospel singer, Iswell Douglas, has spoken on how he bounced back after he was mocked at popular Nigeria music talent TV reality show, Project Fame.

Popularly known as Iswell, the Benue born artist in an interview with THE WHISTLER, said his hope was dashed when he was ‘laughed at’ after his rendition at the 2012 project fame audition which held at Women Development Centre, Abuja.

Narrating the incident, he said, “I Went to project fame and I was tagged a funny singer. It was so frustrating.

“I had a song I wanted to sing. It was ‘you are not alone’ by late Michael Jackson. I rehearsed for it but the judges told me they wanted a fast and danceable song by Michael Jackson.

“Although I wasn’t prepared for it, I did it. I didn’t know this guys wanted to make a funny video off that.

“So years later I started seeing my video on TV as a funny singer. I felt like killing myself when I saw the video and people started telling me they saw it.”

Speaking on the next step he took after the incident, Iswell said, “So I joined a choir and through the help of my coach I got to train my voice and now am better. I am still getting better and better.

“I have an album dropping pretty soon. I have dropped some songs like ‘No idea,’ and ‘Light the fire.’

Continuing, the singer said, “Before I went to the project fame I knew I was called to sing. I had the gift to sing so I didn’t allow the experience I had to change that belief and I had a lot of people who believed in me as well, my mum, my sister, my pastor and others.”

Speaking on the musical offers he has had since the incident, the rock artist said, “Someone paid for my first ever recorded song. The official video of my song ‘light the fire’ was shot free of charge by Sam Idiagbonya (Fedmas Movies) and the 700 club have promised to promote my songs on their site.”