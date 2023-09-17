How My Father’s Killers ‘Robbed Me’ — Singer Teni

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni has recalled how her father, Simeon Apata, a retired Nigerian Army Brigadier-General, was assassinated in Lagos on January 8, 1995, by unknown gunmen.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast, hosted by actor Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh (Taymesan), Teni said she witnessed her father’s assassination at the tender age of two.

She described her late father as a respected soldier who helped to safeguard their neighborhood from criminals.

Temi, 29, remembered her father as a disciplined man who not only served in the military but also owned Apata Memorial High School and was known for his generous philanthropic endeavors.

“My father was a disciplinarian. He was a soldier and he owned a school; Apata Memorial High School. He was also a big philanthropist.

“Growing up with my father passing at such a young age, the trauma of losing my father at a young age affected me. You know, him being assassinated in the presence of all of us and all that stuff. I was 2 at the time.

“Him passing away robbed me as a child of having a father figure. It sort of made me have trust issues growing up. Because they [gunmen] came into our house purposely to kill him.”

The singer added that her father would always remain the person she looked up to the most.