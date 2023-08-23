How We Discovered Infant Buried By Port Harcourt ‘Yahoo Boys’ – Security Watch

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A local security outfit in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Port Harcourt Local Government Authority (PLGA) Security Watch, has explained how it unravelled the burial of a newborn child by suspected cyber crime fraudsters.

The Security Watch said the infant was buried alive at Andoni waterfront in Eagle Island, Rivers State capital on Wednesday.

The outfit had identified the spot following credible information from residents that sighted a group of boys allegedly conducting incantation and digging the ground by the waterfront.

The Security outfit stormed the scene where they observed an abnormality around the waterfront. They subsequently dug the spot where the infant was suspected to have been buried.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, the Chairman of PLGA Security Watch, Victor Ohaji said, “When we dug the place, we saw a newborn baby, a bouncing baby boy. Very fine boy that they buried.

“Immediately I called the Situation Officer of Eagle Island and informed him of our discovery so that he can relate to the Divisional Police Officer he is working with.

“The police and neighbourhood watchmen joined us. So we started going around Eagle Island to see if we could find the suspects.

“We even moved from one hotel to another in the area, and lo and behold, we saw them coming out from a hotel. And as soon as we alighted from the car, they (suspects) started running.

“So, we chased after them and apprehended them. There were twelve of them. So we took them to the police station and the baby.”

“While we were there, the leader of the yahoo boys was shouting, ranting that his father is a Major General and that nothing will happen.

“He said even if they bury full human being, nothing will happen. The boy went on ranting that his father was coming. So we handed them to the police.”

On their part, the State’s Police Command said the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation.