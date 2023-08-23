ABUJA: Reactions Trail Wike’s Ban On Corn Selling, Other Street Trading

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has come under criticism for banning all forms of street trading in the federal capital.

Wike had announced the ban during a meeting with the management staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration and Federal Capital Development Authority on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister was quoted to have said that street traders, including those selling corn, contribute to crime and instability in the city.

“Street trading is prohibited. People selling corn will drop their waste indiscriminately and these are the things that cause insecurity. Criminals come to buy and use the opportunity to spy and give information to criminals. It is imperative we clear street hawkers.

“Development control is a serious crisis area we have to stop. Why are there illegal structures and shanties everywhere? We will demolish any illegal structure. No matter how highly placed, the structure will come down,” he said.

Reacting, some Nigerians took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the minister for making such pronouncement at a time citizens were grappling with the economic hardship occasioned by the federal government’s recent remove of fuel subsidy.

An X user, Mark Momoh said, “Somebody should plz tell Mr min @GovWike that we are in hard times and people all over Nigeria are doing legit to survive. Plz don’t destroy people source of food all in the name of beautification on an empty stomach. U can do better.”

Godwin Uche posted “Is Wike alright? Someone should please check on him. Clear street hawkers from the city of Abuja if that’s what you want to do but don’t call them criminals or accomplices pretending you don’t know who the real criminals are. These people try to survive legally, don’t mock them.”

@legend_082 said “Wike is the type that will betray the entire classroom, so that he’d be called a good boy by the teacher. Well the Armageddon is about to begin. Enjoy the ride while it lasts.”

@trueAFICIONADO “Is he going to impose a ban on corn sellers in the metropolis and why do i have this uncanny feeling that his ministerial position will be targeted at the poor with the rich incurring lesser collateral damage?”

@Ebukacudeh “I always knew this particular appointment was a set-up. Wike will finish the remaining goodwill he still has trying to impress. He’ll do their dirty jobs and get all the backlash on their behalf. Emefiele is presently suffering for the same foolishness. They never learn.”

@The_chidinma “He won’t look for how to construct pedestrian bridges, functional bus stops, get actual buses. People are already suffering, do they get off by supplying more suffering to people?”

@FineAyozie said, “Then provide low cost shops for them, at least this will address the problem than sending them away. Don’t make the already unbearable life for citizens again.”