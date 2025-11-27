How We Rescued Cameroonian Women Abducted In Anambra – Police

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Three Cameroonian businesswomen abducted while en route to Onitsha Market in Anambra, on November 10, have been rescued by police operatives.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Ikenga Anambra State Police Command revealed that women were rescued following the arrest of two suspects involved.

The suspects: Nonso Augustine, 37 and Kingsley Akpeh, 44, were arrested by operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu.

The operatives recovered one pump-action gun, one locally fabricated double-barrel gun and 10 live cartridges from the suspects.

The police said sequel to their arrest, the family of the victims made an initial payment of N50m and another N2.9m ransom, yet the captors refused to release the victims.

“During the interrogation of the suspects, they further named Uchenna Nicholas Mmadu as an accomplice,” the statement said.

THE WHISTLER learnt that Nicholas is one of Anambra’s notorious criminals who has been on the police wanted list for his involvement in various crimes in the state.

The statement read partly: “Meanwhile, the suspects subsequently led police operatives to various bush locations in Anam Community where the victims had been held.

“The second suspect, Kingsley Akpeh, attempted to escape, but was shot in the leg and re-arrested.

“Also, during the Police search of the victims in the bush, they interacted with the people in the area as unpleasant information indicates that three unidentified female corpses were discovered floating in a nearby river approximately five days ago, within the vicinity where the victims were reportedly kept.

“These bodies are strongly suspected to be those of the kidnapped victims.

“To this end, investigation is still in progress as the operatives have intensified efforts to locate and recover the victims’ bodies, arrest the fleeing suspect, and uncover the full extent of the criminal network.

“Anambra State Police Command remains resolute in combating kidnapping and all forms of violent crimes in the State. Further developments will be communicated in due course.”