Navy Offers Free Medical Outreach To 2,000 People In Rivers Community

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

About 2,000 persons are beneficiaries of a one-day medical outreach by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NINS) at Rumuolumeni area in Rivers State.

The outreach with the theme “Free Medical Rhapsody” was held at the Community Secondary School in Nkpor, Rumuolumeni, Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State and the beneficiaries of this event included individuals from nearby communities such as Elioparanwo, Mgbuosimini, Mgbuodohia, and Rumueme communities.

Advertisement

Various medical services were provided to the beneficiaries, including treatments for malaria, typhoid, and hypertension. Additionally, they underwent screening for HIV and Hepatitis B and C, as well as blood pressure and blood sugar checks.

Other services included eye examinations, vaccinations for children, urine tests, distribution of free medication and insecticide-treated nets, provision of free recommended glasses, free consultations, health education, and dental services, among others.

The Central Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Rear Admiral Samsom Bura who was represented by Admiral Superintendent, Naval Shipyard Limited in Port Harcourt, Rear Admiral Nan-manle Damtong said that the outreach is a means the Navy connects with the host community.

He said: “We conduct medical rhapsodies as a means to connect with the host communities, to reach out to them. Like education, health is also a key and important sector in government and governance. That is why we are also having a very vibrant and viable medical section as a military. We also use the opportunity to reach out to the public.

Advertisement

“Our relationship with Rumuolumeni community as our host has been good, it has been growing and we expect it to grow stronger.”