President Bola Tinubu has suspended Ms. Halima Shehu, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), over alleged financial misconduct.

Tinubu also ordered an immediate investigation into the accusations against Shehu.

The development, as reported by Channels TV, comes just three months after the Senate confirmed Ms. Shehu’s appointment to lead the agency responsible for administering Nigeria’s social safety net programmes, including the Conditional Cash Transfer, N-Power, and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

In the interim, Dr. Akindele Egbuwalo, the National N-POWER Programme Manager, has been appointed to act as NSIPA’s head pending the outcome of the investigation against Shehu.

Prior to her appointment as NSIPA boss, Shehu served as the National Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme and held various positions within the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The details of the alleged financial misconduct against Shehu have not been made public as the presidency has yet to issue an official statement to the effect.

The Senate had confirmed Shehu’s appointment on October 18, 2023.