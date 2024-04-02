How We Will Tackle Issues Of Out-Of School Children, Other Challenges- Education Minister

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman has disclosed the top three focus of the Ministry in line with the plans of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration in moving the sector.

The Minister who was speaking at the Citizens and Stakeholders’ Engagement on Nigerian Education Sector Ministerial Deliverables On Tuesday, listed the priorities as building a reliable and authentic Data base for the sector, reducing the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, and promoting skills development and acquisition at all levels.

Advertisement

The minister stated that to achieve these priorities, the ministry has developed a strategic plan captioned, Nigeria Education Sector Roadmap (2024-2027).

He added that the Roadmap contains eight focus areas and 13 pillars geared towards implementing the 23 Ministerial Deliverables.

While speaking on the challenges facing the sector, Mamman lamented the issue of insecurity, attack and displacement, and disruption affecting schools in the country.

“Others include shortage of qualified teachers and insufficient capacity at state and local government levels to implement Universal Basic Education programme, insufficient funding and failure of some states to provide UBE counterpart funding in order to Access UBE intervention funds as and when due,” he said.

Advertisement

Also speaking, the minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu noted that the event is important as it provides a platform for the ministry to inform all citizens of its achievements in the delivery of the programmes and projects assigned to the sector by the President.

“Another important aspect of the gathering is to enable us to hear from the stakeholders their perception on the journey so far and also to listen to the stakeholders suggestions on more areas requiring urgent attention and priority focus,” he said.

Sununu further stated that the engagement provides stakeholders in the sector with opportunities to critically examine the progress so far made in the implementation of 23 Ministerial Deliverables apportioned to the Education Sector by Mr. President at the end of the Cabinet Retreat for Ministers, Presidential Aides, Permanent Secretaries and Top Government Functionaries held from on November, 2023.