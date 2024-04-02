Cross Rivers: 31 Principals To Face Disciplinary Actions Over Alleged Corrupt Practices

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Cross River State Commissioner for Education, Senator Stephen Odey has disclosed that 31 school principals will be facing disciplinary actions over various cases of corruption.

Odey, who was speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday, stated that 36 principals were found wanting for various illicit activities, adding that six of them were exonerated after thorough investigation.

“Recommendations have been made to include suspension and their eventual removal as principals,” he said.

The commissioner also disclosed that the government was investing about N450m for the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) registration fees for indigenous students.

He disclosed that a total of 16,287 names have been compiled as students that will benefit from the free WAEC registration.

Odey stated as false allegation that the list was padded, clarifying that an error occurred during compilation, with some names being inadvertently repeated.

He, however, assured that the necessary corrections had been made, reducing the list from 16,301 to 16,287 names.

The Commissioner explained that three desk officers were assigned to each senatorial district for the compilation process to ensure efficient administration.

He further revealed that out of the submitted list of 16,301 names, about 20 schools failed to submit their details on time, resulting in their exclusion from the final list.