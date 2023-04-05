‘How Will I Pay Abia Pensioners, Civil Servants?’ – Gov Ikpeazu Begs Court To Vacate Order Freezing Bank Accounts

150 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The outgoing Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has filed a motion on notice asking the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Apo, Abuja, to vacate an order freezing the bank accounts of the state government.

THE WHISTLER reported that Justice Bello Kawu in an exparte motion no: M/6686/2023 barred all the banks from dealing with representatives of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu pending the determination of the motion filed by Mr Uche Eni’s lawyer, Johnmary C. Jideobi, against the Accountant-General of Abia State, Uche Ihediwa SAN, the Commissioner for Finance and about 26 banks and financial institutions.

But in a motion of notice filed by Ihediwa, seen by THE WHISTLER, Governor Ikpeazu prayed the court to vacate the order made against the affected banks and financial institutions for want of jurisdiction and for being obtained mala fide (carried out in bad faith or with intent to deceive).

He contended in his process that the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja covers matters arising from FCT only.

“The subject matter of the suit is domiciled in Abia State where the Government of state is headquartered.

“To assume jurisdiction, the matter for which the jurisdiction of the FCT High Court is activated must arise from and within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The accounts, the subject matter of the order belong to the Government of Abia State and not to any individual or official of the state,” the court process partly read.

He continued, saying that allowing and sustaining the order amounts to strangulating and emasculating the Government of Abia State and by extension, the good people Abia State, adding that it has adversely affected governance in the state and has put every Abian in an economic chain and bondage.

“The order, if allowed and not vacated would amount to economic pogrom genocide against the people of Abia State. The order is against public policy, public safety and therefore unconstitutional,” the defendant’s lawyer stated.

In his affidavit in support of the motion, a lawyer in the AG’s chambers, Winifred Adaku Nwokolo, disclosed to the court that the Abia State government will be stopped from running the affairs of the state by reason of the order.

“If the order of 28/3/23 has served justice to the applicant/respondent, the respondents/respondents or even the respondents/applicants , what about the people of Abia state? What will be the fate of civil servants, the pensioners?,” the lawyer asked, urging the court to vacate the orders.